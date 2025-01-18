iPhone SE 4 to launch in April 2025: Apple’s budget device with big upgrades

Follow us on Image Source : X/SONNY DICKSON iPhone SE 4

Apple to revive iPhone SE lineup: After a two-year halt, Apple is reportedly working on bringing back its affordable iPhone SE series. As per the rumours, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to be rebranded as the iPhone 16e and will debut in April 2025 (timeline unexpected). As per the early leaks, it was indicated a complete design overhaul and several significant upgrades, make it a strong contender in Apple’s budget lineup.

Leaked images confirm a design similar to iPhone 14

As per the tipster named Sonny Dickson, some dummy images were shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter, a microblogging platform). He shared the images of the upcoming iPhone SE 4, which revealed a striking resemblance to the iPhone 14.

The phone appears to feature an aluminium frame, a glass back and a single-lens rear camera too, which is closely aligned with Apple’s current design language.

Much speculation about the new features has been made, like an Action Button or Camera Control button- which has been seen on the iPhone 16 series- which seems unlikely, as the leaked dummies lack these elements.

Upgrades to look forward to

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with many major upgrades:

Larger OLED display: A 6.6-inch OLED screen will replace the 4.7-inch LCD, offering more vibrant colours and higher clarity.

Powerful A18 chipset: The SE 4 will likely use the A18 chip, providing faster processing and closer performance to the iPhone 16 series.

Improved RAM and storage: With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the device will support better multitasking and storage options.

48MP Rear camera: A rumoured 48-megapixel rear camera could bring flagship-level photography capabilities to this budget-friendly phone.

Will it be called the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 16e?

Believing the rumours, Apple might rebrand the iPhone SE as the iPhone 16e, emphasizing its alignment with the recently launched higher-end iPhone 16 series. This move could represent a significant leap for Apple’s entry-level iPhone, positioning it as a competitive option for budget-conscious buyers.

