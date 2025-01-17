No more fake calls: DoT's new order for CNAP feature to roll out soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spam Call

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed major telecom operators, including Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea, to roll out the Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) service without delay. This move aims to curb fake calls and enhance user safety by displaying the caller's verified name on the recipient’s phone.

CNAP is to be rolled out soon

As per a report by ET Telecom, the DoT recently convened a meeting with telecom operators, emphasizing the urgency of deploying CNAP technology. Currently in the trial phase, CNAP will allow smartphone users to identify callers by displaying the name linked to the SIM card's KYC data. However, this service will not be available for 2G feature phone users.

By showing the verified name of the caller, CNAP is expected to deter scammers and drastically reduce fraudulent calls.

Stricter SIM card verification ordered

In addition to CNAP, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has instructed the DoT to tighten SIM card issuance procedures. Telecom companies are now prohibited from selling new SIM cards without Aadhaar biometric verification. This measure ensures that SIM cards are not issued using fake documents, helping prevent fraud and unauthorized activities.

What is CNAP?

The Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) service is a supplementary feature that displays the verified name of the caller on the recipient’s phone screen. Unlike third-party apps like Truecaller, which rely on crowd-sourced and often unreliable data, CNAP uses the name registered in the user’s KYC documents.

This government-backed initiative aims to provide a more trustworthy caller identification system, enhancing user security and trust.

The road ahead

With CNAP and stricter SIM verification, the DoT is taking significant steps to protect mobile users across India. By implementing these measures, the telecom sector aims to ensure a safer and more reliable communication experience for millions of subscribers.

