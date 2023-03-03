Friday, March 03, 2023
     
Instagram age verification test now applicable to 6 more countries for security

Meta's blog post stated that it is planning to make age verification tools available in more countries across the globe within the next few months. The company has been testing the new verification tool to make sure that teens and adults are in the right experience for their age group.

Published on: March 03, 2023
Meta has announced that it is set to expand its 'age verification test' for Instagram users to six more countries- in Europe, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Australia and Japan. The social media player said that they are working on making age verification tools expand in more countries across the world globally within the upcoming few months.

Also, Instagram will remove Social Vouching as an option to verify age from the test to make some improvements. In an official blog post, the company updated: "We’re testing new options for people on Instagram to verify their age, starting with people based in the US."

ALSO READ: Apple working on classical music app: When are they expecting to release?

 

Meta stated that if some user will attempt to edit their date of birth (DOB) on Instagram from under the age of 18 to 18 or above, then the platform will require the user to verify their age by using one of three options: 

  • Upload their ID
  • Record a video selfie 
  • Ask mutual friends to verify their age

The company has been testing the new verification tool to make sure that teens and adults are in the right experience for their age group.  Meta is further partnering with Yoti, an organisation which specializes in online age verification, helping to ensure people’s privacy.

ALSO READ: Second wave of layoffs in Meta

 

 

Furthermore, in the blog post, it mentioned that it is planning to make age verification tools available in more countries across the globe within the next few months. 

Last year in June (2022), Meta initially started testing a new option for Instagram where users have to verify their age, starting with people based in the US.

ALSO READ: Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks: Know-how?

Later, in October (2022), the social media player expanded this test to India and Brazil. As per the company, this will make sure "that teens and adults are in the right experience for their age group."

"In addition to testing the new menu of options to verify people's ages, we also use artificial intelligence (AI) to understand if someone is a teen or an adult," it added.

