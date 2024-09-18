Infinix Zero 40 with 50MP front camera launched in India under Rs 28,000: Check specs, availability

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Zero 40 5G

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is the first smartphone in the company’s Zero series in the country. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone include 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, 50MP front camera, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Infinix Zero 40 5G.

Infinix Zero 40 5G India price and availability

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is available in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black colours. It was co-created with WGSN and is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 30,999. The phone will be available for sale from September 21, 7 PM on Flipkart.

Infinix Zero 40 5G specifications

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G 4nm processor with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The chipset is coupled to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage. It runs Android 14 with XOS 14.5.

It features 6.78-inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED curved display with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1300 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

On the camera front, it gets a 108 MP rear camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone includes 5000mAh (Typical) battery with 45W wired charging, 20W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Other features of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

