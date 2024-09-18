Samsung's upcoming tablet is now available for pre-order with benefits worth Rs 3,499

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tablets

Samsung is getting ready to launch its new tablet in India. Prior to the launch, the company started accepting pre-orders for its upcoming flagship Galaxy tablets in India. Prospective buyers can reserve the tablets in advance to enjoy early access benefits. This news comes as there are rumours that the Galaxy Tab S10 series might debut soon, as its renders and specifications have already appeared online. Here are all the details you need to know.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tablets pre-reservation

Samsung has officially announced the commencement of pre-reservations for its highly anticipated flagship Galaxy tablets. Interested buyers can secure their reservation by paying a nominal fee of Rs. 1,000. Additionally, they will receive benefits valued at Rs. 3,499 and be among the first to receive the tablet upon its launch. The pre-reservation can be made through various channels including the Samsung website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and Samsung's authorised retail stores across India.

Although Samsung has not disclosed detailed specifications of the upcoming tablets, a teaser suggests that they will be equipped with Galaxy AI, the company's suite of artificial intelligence features. Speculations point toward the release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, rumored to include two models: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series specifications (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy S10 Ultra are rumoured to have 12.3-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The Galaxy Tab S10+ might come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra could feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Regarding the cameras, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is expected to have a single 12-megapixel front camera, while the Ultra model may sport dual 12-megapixel selfie cameras. Both tablets are said to feature a dual rear camera unit with a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

In terms of battery capacity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ could be powered by a 10,090mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra might boast an 11,200mAh battery.

