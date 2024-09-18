Samsung Galaxy F05 with leather design launched in India under Rs 8,000: Check specs, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F05

Samsung has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F05 is a new addition to the company's F series in the country. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone include octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support, 6.7-inch HD+ screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F05.

Samsung Galaxy F05 India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F05 is available in Twilight Blue colour. It is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant in India, as announced by the company in a press release. The phone will be up for purchase in the country starting September 20 through Flipkart, the Samsung India website, and select offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F05 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F05 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. It also supports expanding the RAM by an additional 4GB and expanding the storage via a microSD card up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based One UI 5 and is confirmed to receive two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The device features a 6.7-inch HD+ screen and a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel front camera housed inside a waterdrop notch.

The Samsung Galaxy F05 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support through a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it comes with a Face Unlock feature for security and a leather pattern on the rear panel.

