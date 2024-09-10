Infinix Zero 40 5G set to launch in India on September 18: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : X Infinix Zero 40 5G

The highly anticipated Infinix Zero 40 5G is all set to make its debut in India on September 18, with the launch event scheduled for noon (12:00 IST). The smartphone, which was first unleashed was launched on August 29 (in the global market). Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming device.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch date and availability

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Infinix Zero 40 5G will hit the Indian market on September 18. The device will be sold exclusively through Flipkart, providing easy access for online shoppers.

Infinix AI Features

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is set to come with a suite of Infinix AI features which aim at enhancing the Indian user’s experience. The main highlighting features will include:

AI Eraser: Removes unwanted objects from photos.

AI Wallpaper: Generates personalized wallpapers.

AI Cut-Out Sticker: Allows users to create stickers from photo cutouts.

Specifications (Expected)

The Indian variant of the Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to mirror its global counterpart, boasting impressive specs:

Display: It will feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and features TUV Rheinland Eye-care Mode certification. Performance: The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC,. It will be paired with up to 24GB of dynamic RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Android: It runs on Android 14 OS with Infinix UI. Camera: A 108-megapixel primary rear shooter, complemented by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel front shooter. The phone further will include a GoPro mode for connecting with GoPro devices. Battery: Backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will further support a 45W wired and a 20W wireless fast charging.

So far, these are the details which are available in various media reports, and there are no confirmed specs revealed by the company so far (by the time of writing). So, we certainly have to wait till we hear anything concrete from Infinix.

