Indian Railways users rejoice! Govt readies single app for all services Millions of railway passengers who travel daily with Indian Railways will soon benefit from SwaRail. This comprehensive railway app will offer various services in one convenient place.

Indian Railways is set to soon launch its super app, SwaRail. Currently in the beta testing phase, this app is also available on the Google Play Store. SwaRail aims to centralise all railway services, allowing passengers to book reservation tickets, platform tickets, and unreserved tickets from a single platform. With various railway services seamlessly integrated into this super app, travelers can look forward to a more streamlined experience.

So, what can you expect from the SwaRail Super App?

Developed by the Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), this app combines the online reservation features of the IRCTC's RailConnect app with the UTS on Mobile functionality. Once you open the app, you'll find options right on the home screen for booking reserved, unreserved, or platform tickets. In addition to ticket bookings, SwaRail offers features such as the live running status of trains, food service, PNR inquiries, coach positions, food orders, and refund filings.

Here are some of the facilities available through SwaRail:

Reservation ticket booking

Unreserved or general ticket booking

Platform ticket booking

Live train running status

Coach position and online reservation chart

Parcel services

Food-on-track or e-catering services

Rail help for any travel-related assistance

The IRCTC introduced the Rail Connect mobile app a decade ago, in 2014, to facilitate online reservations. Since then, it has undergone several upgrades to enhance user experience. With the new super app, travelers will enjoy an improved interface while accessing integrated services from a single source.

SwaRail will eliminate the necessity for multiple apps for different services, allowing passengers to handle all their railway needs from one smartphone app. Beta testers are currently evaluating all the app's features, and their feedback will play a crucial role before the app is officially launched for the general public.

