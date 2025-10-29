India to get verified Caller ID system like Truecaller, but backed by the government: TRAI India is preparing to launch its own government-backed caller identification system, eliminating the need for third-party apps like Truecaller. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has approved the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) proposal for a new service called Calling Name Pre

In a recent big leap towards secure communication within the Indian boundaries, TRAI has sanctioned a new caller identification system for the national users. The new caller number tracking system will display the actual name of the caller during the incoming calls – just like the existing international apps like Truecaller. The Indian caller ID feature will be named Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), and it will be embedded directly in telecom networks so that the displayed name of the caller is authentic and verified.

How CNAP will work?

Under the CNAP regime, the caller's name will be retrieved from the authentic subscriber database kept by telecom companies.

The name which will appear on the caller ID will be the same as per the SIM registration and KYC authentication. Upon the receipt of a call, the system will automatically cross-match the number in this database and will show the verified name on the receiver's screen.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)India to get verified Caller ID system like Truecaller, but backed by the government

Privacy and user control

The CNAP service in India will be activated by default for everyone who is using a smartphone.

But the customers will have an option to avoid sharing their names if they do not wish disclose their identity or while contacting their telecom operator. This provides full autonomy to users in matters of privacy while ensuring transparency for everybody else.

TRAI stressed that the feature will be in place with stringent data protection measures.

Expected benefits

TRAI hopes that the new caller ID system, CNAP, will contribute to less scam, spam and fraudulent calls by providing users with more information before even answering their calls.

The system will substitute the existing Calling Line Identification (CLI) system, which merely displays telephone numbers.

By displaying verified names, CNAP will look forward to establishing trust and responsibility in digital communications.

Implementation and next steps

Telecom operators will establish and maintain Calling Name (CNAM) databases correlating verified names with phone numbers. The Department of Telecommunications has already carried out trials on selected 4G and 5G networks, fixing technical issues before implementation. CNAP would be brought in as an add-on feature to current telecom services once network upgrades are finished.

Enhancing digital trust

Experts consider CNAP a landmark for India's telecommunication industry, bound to become one of the world's largest verified caller ID systems. With scams and robocalls rising yearly, this government-supported caller ID might render mobile communication more secure and trustworthy for the country's millions of users.