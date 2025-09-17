India to adopt global AI frameworks for ethical use, says Consumer Affairs Secretary Currently, there are 39 international standards for AI. Discussions on the other uses of AI are ongoing, and India will adopt these standards once they are finalised.

New Delhi:

With artificial intelligence becoming more and more a part of our daily lives, global organisations are working on creating ethical frameworks for its use, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

"Indian experts are on the international standards-setting committees," Khare told PTI at a PHDCCI conference on using AI to fight fraud and counterfeits in retail and e-commerce. "Once the global standards are set, countries, including India, will adopt them".

Khare noted that 39 global AI standards already exist, with 45 more in development. At a recent International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) meeting, discussions focused on creating standards for the responsible, inclusive, and ethical use of AI.

Discussion ongoing on use of AI

She explained that while there are already 39 international standards, "What is ethical use? This was debated internationally... Who do we call safe and fair? Who do we call unsafe and unethical use of AI?" She also highlighted that many Indian experts are leading these international organisations and helping to shape global AI standards.

Government to create legal frameworks

Khare emphasised that these new standards will push governments to create legal frameworks to protect consumers from being manipulated or cheated. She expressed concern over AI's potential for misuse, stating, "Have you all seen how AI has been spreading propaganda? It is absolutely unacceptable". She described AI as "a very big challenge in today's world," pointing out that the technology can surpass human intuition.

"You might think that AI is unrealistic," she said, "but if you do, it already has a cascading impact. The more it is stopped, the more it will have a cascading effect".

Despite these challenges, Khare acknowledged AI's positive contributions, particularly in social media and innovation. "Social media and platforms are all based on AI," she said. "It is a good and creative innovation".

The conference highlighted the dual nature of AI: its potential to combat fraud in retail and e-commerce while also posing risks if used unethically. India's active role in these international committees allows the country to help shape how AI governance evolves globally.

