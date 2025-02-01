Follow us on Image Source : FILE India allocates Rs 500 crore for AI Centres in Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister of India has announced to allocate Rs 500 crore for establishing Artificial Intelligence (AI) centres across the country as a part of the Union Budget 2025. This initiative aims to boost AI research, development and innovation, positioning India as a global leader in AI technology.

The government plans to set up advanced AI hubs to support industries, startups, and educational institutions in leveraging AI for economic growth and digital transformation.

Developing story...