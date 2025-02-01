Saturday, February 01, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. India allocates Rs 500 crore for AI Centres in Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman

India allocates Rs 500 crore for AI Centres in Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister of India announced to allocation of Rs 500 crore for establishing Artificial Intelligence (AI) centres. As a part of the Union Budget 2025, this initiative aims to boost AI innovation in India, making it a global leader in AI technology.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 01, 2025 11:45 IST, Updated : Feb 01, 2025 11:45 IST
Rs 500 crore for AI Centres, Union Budget,nirmala sitharaman
Image Source : FILE India allocates Rs 500 crore for AI Centres in Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister of India has announced to allocate Rs 500 crore for establishing Artificial Intelligence (AI) centres across the country as a part of the Union Budget 2025. This initiative aims to boost AI research, development and innovation, positioning India as a global leader in AI technology.

The government plans to set up advanced AI hubs to support industries, startups, and educational institutions in leveraging AI for economic growth and digital transformation.

Developing story...

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement