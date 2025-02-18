HP launches Victus 15 gaming laptop under Rs 64000, with AMD Ryzen 9, free Xbox game pass and more HP Victus 15 gaming laptop has been designed to deliver AI-powered performance and real-time gaming optimization. It is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor and promises faster frame rates, reduced latency and smoother gameplay.

HP has launched its latest Victus 15 (fb0112AX) gaming laptop in India, which has been designed to deliver AI-powered performance and real-time gaming optimization. Priced at Rs 63,599 (by the time of writing) and comes equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor, the laptop promises faster frame rates, reduced latency, and smoother gameplay.

Additionally, HP is offering a 3-month free Xbox Game Pass, allowing gamers to access a vast library of games without any extra cost.

AI-optimized gaming for superior performance

The HP Victus 15 leverages AI enhancements to optimize game rendering, boost frame rates, and ensure a seamless gaming experience. The AMD 8000 series processor uses intelligent resource allocation to adapt to real-time game demands, maximizing performance and efficiency.

Powerful graphics with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

Gamers can enjoy ray tracing and AI-powered enhancements like DLSS, thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card. These features enable lifelike visuals and improved in-game performance, making the laptop an excellent choice for competitive and immersive gaming.

144Hz Display for smooth gameplay

To enhance the gaming experience further, the HP Victus 15 comes with a 144Hz Full HD anti-glare display, minimizing motion blur and image ghosting. This ensures a smoother and more immersive gameplay experience, even during fast-paced action sequences.

With AI-driven performance, powerful graphics, and a high-refresh-rate display, the HP Victus 15 is set to become a top choice for Indian gamers looking for a premium gaming experience.

