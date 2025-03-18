HP EliteBook series launched with with AI features, 3K OLED display and more: Details HP’s latest EliteBook series focuses on AI-powered productivity, security enhancements, and sustainability. With premium build quality, cutting-edge AI features, and powerful processors, these laptops are designed to enhance collaboration and workflow efficiency for professionals.

HP has introduced a new lineup of AI-powered EliteBook laptops in India, designed specifically for professionals and businesses. The latest models- HP EliteBook Ultra G1i, HP EliteBook X G1i, HP EliteBook X Flip G1i, and HP EliteBook X G1a will be equipped with Intel and AMD processors featuring built-in AI capabilities for enhanced performance, security, and productivity.

HP EliteBook series: Price and availability

HP has launched its latest EliteBook series in India with premium pricing and multiple colour options. Here’s a breakdown of the pricing:

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i (14-inch): Rs 2,67,223 (Atmosphere Blue) HP EliteBook X G1i (14-inch): Rs 2,23,456 (Atmosphere Blue and Glacier Silver) HP EliteBook X Flip G1i (14-inch): Rs 2,58,989 (Atmosphere Blue and Glacier Silver) HP EliteBook X G1a (14-inch): Rs 2,21,723 (Glacier Silver)

These laptops are available through HP’s official website, online retailers, and select offline stores across India.

Key features of HP EliteBook laptops

The new HP EliteBook series is designed to handle AI-driven tasks, boost collaboration, and enhance security. Here’s what each model offers:

1. HP EliteBook Ultra G1i (14-inch)

It weighs just 1.19 kg

It is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 (Series 2) processors with up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI processing power

Enhanced camera and display: Features a 9MP AI-powered webcam, dual microphones, and a 120Hz 3K OLED display for crystal-clear video calls

2. HP EliteBook X G1i & HP EliteBook X Flip G1i (14-inch)

High AI processing power: Runs on Intel Core Ultra 5 & 7 processors

AI-powered features: Supports meeting transcription and automatic content creation

Convertible flip model: The Flip variant (1.4 kg) transforms into a tablet and supports the HP Rechargeable Active Pen

Advanced security and audio: Comes with a fingerprint sensor, Poly Camera Pro for video calls, and four Poly Studio-tuned speakers

3. HP EliteBook X G1a (14-inch)

AMD-powered performance: Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO & Ryzen 9 PRO processors, delivering up to 55 TOPS of AI processing power

Ultra-fast memory: Features 64GB LPDDR5x RAM for seamless multitasking

AI-powered webcam and audio: Adaptive dimming with Poly Studio audio tuning

Super-fast charging: Charges up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes

It weighs around 1.49 kg

ALSO READ: Sunita Williams returns to Earth tonight: Date, time and where to watch live

ALSO READ: Buy 1.5-ton Split ACs from Samsung, Lloyd, Voltas and more with up to 48 per cent discounts