Buy 1.5-ton Split ACs from Samsung, Lloyd, Voltas and more with up to 48 per cent discounts

With summer in full swing, air conditioners have become a necessity, especially in North India, where temperatures soar from April to October. If you’re planning to buy a 1.5-ton split AC, now is the perfect time! Amazon is offering discounts of up to 48% on top AC brands, including Samsung, Lloyd, Voltas, Whirlpool, and Carrier.
In addition to these hefty discounts, customers can also benefit from bank offers and extra coupon discounts, making it even more affordable to bring home a high-quality air conditioner. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals available.
Top 1.5-ton Split AC deals on Amazon
1. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC – 48 per cent off
- Original price: Rs 62,000
- Discounted price: Rs 32,490
- Additional coupon discount: Rs 1,000
Whirlpool’s Magicool technology ensures efficient cooling even in extreme heat. This 3-star rated AC also comes with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode, making it a great choice for homes looking for energy efficiency and flexibility.
2. Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC – Now at Rs 33,990
- Original price: Rs 49,000
- Discounted price: Rs 33,990
- Additional coupon discount: Rs 1,000
Voltas, a trusted name in cooling solutions, is offering this 1.5-ton split AC with 4-in-1 adjustable cooling and an anti-dust filter. This ensures cleaner air and efficient cooling, even in humid conditions.
3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton Convertible AC – 42 per cent off
- Original price: Rs 59,990
- Discounted price: Rs 34,490
- Additional coupon discount: Rs 500
This 5-in-1 convertible split AC comes with an inbuilt air purifier, making it an excellent choice for those concerned about air quality in their home. Lloyd’s advanced cooling technology ensures optimal performance even during extreme temperatures.
4. Carrier 1.5-ton Wi-Fi Smart AC – 48 per cent off
- Original price: Rs 68,790
- Discounted price: Rs 35,490
- Total savings: Rs 33,300
If you are looking for a Wi-Fi-enabled smart AC, Carrier will be the perfect option for you.
It has 3-star energy-rated AC features smart cooling and an inbuilt air purifier, ensuring better air quality and optimal cooling performance.
5. Samsung 1.5 Ton AI Smart AC – Save Over Rs 20,000
- Original Price: Rs 56,900
- Discounted Price: Rs 36,490
- Features: AI-powered cooling, Wi-Fi connectivity, and smart home integration
Samsung’s AI-enabled smart AC is designed to provide intelligent cooling, adjusting to room conditions automatically. This 3-star rated AC can also be controlled via Wi-Fi, making it a convenient and energy-efficient choice.
Why you should buy now?
- Massive discounts – Save up to 48 per cent on top brands
- Additional bank and coupon offers – Enjoy extra savings
- Smart and energy-efficient models – Get Wi-Fi, AI and convertible cooling features
- High-capacity cooling – Perfect for Indian summers
If you have been waiting for the best AC deals, this is your chance to grab a high-performance air conditioner at a record-low price. Hurry before stocks run out!
