BSNL launches 84-day plan with 3GB daily data under Rs 599: Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (popularly known as BSNL) has introduced a budget-friendly 84-day recharge plan for its mobile users, that offers unlimited calling, high-speed data and free national roaming. With this latest plan, the government telecom company aims to compete with private telecom players while expanding its 4G network across India.

BSNL launches an affordable 84-day plan

BSNL announced its new Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan on its official X handle. This plan comes packed with a validity of 84 days, which makes it an attractive deal for users who are looking for long-term benefits without frequent recharges.

Key benefits of BSNL’s Rs 599 plan:

Unlimited voice calling across all networks.

3GB of high-speed data daily, totalling 252GB of data for 84 days.

100 free SMS per day for seamless communication.

Free national roaming across India.

Complimentary access to BiTV, BSNL’s live TV streaming service which has more than 400 free channels.

This plan has been designed for those who need ample data, uninterrupted calling and a reliable network at a pocket-friendly price.

BSNL’s rapid 4G expansion across India

BSNL has been aggressively expanding its 4G network, by installing over 75,000 new 4G mobile towers across India. The company is on track to reach its target of 1 lakh towers soon, significantly improving network coverage and speed.

In a significant move, BSNL has also extended its 4G services to remote and critical areas:

Sukma, Chhattisgarh: A 4G mobile tower has been installed in a Naxal-affected area at a CRPF base camp, ensuring better connectivity for security forces and residents. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The government telecom provider is expanding 4G services in the island region to improve digital access for locals.

Hence, if you are looking for a long-term, cost-effective plan with unlimited calls and data, BSNL’s latest offering is an excellent choice.

