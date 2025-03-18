Google’s Find My Device app gets a major upgrade: People tracking now live! With this major upgrade, Google’s Find My Device app is no longer just about lost gadgets, it’s now a comprehensive location-tracking tool for both devices and people.

Google, the leading tech giant worldwide is working towards enhancing its Find My Device app, which helps to locate the lost gadget. Now the app is getting a major update that will enable the users to locate friends and family members who share their location. This new feature, which was part of the March Android Feature Drop, is now rolling out to more users, according to 9to5Google.

With this update, Google aims to simplify location tracking by bringing both device tracking and people tracking under one roof, making it easier to keep an eye on loved ones and lost devices from a single app.

Find My Device now tracks people too

Previously, Google Maps was the go-to app for sharing and tracking real-time locations of friends and family members. Now, the Find My Device app has expanded its capabilities to include people tracking, making it a direct competitor to Apple’s Find My app.

Users who have been sharing their location via Google Maps (including iOS users) will now appear on the Find My Device map interface. This integration ensures that you can find both your missing phone and your loved ones from the same app.

New ‘People’ tab for easy tracking

The Find My Device app now features a new "People" tab, which displays the location of contacts who have opted to share their whereabouts with you.

In addition to tracking others, users can manage their location-sharing preferences, including:

Adjusting the duration for which their location is visible to others.

Viewing a list of contacts they have shared their location with.

Stopping location sharing at any time.

This functionality makes it easier to coordinate meetups, check in on loved ones, and track movement in real-time—all from one place.

Google’s Find My device gets an Apple-style makeover

Google’s latest update brings Find My Device more in line with Apple’s Find My app. The updated interface features a split-screen design with a map at the top and a list of devices or people below, depending on which tab you select.

This intuitive layout ensures that users can seamlessly switch between tracking lost devices and checking on shared locations, offering a smoother user experience.

