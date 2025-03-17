Beware of Ramadan Scam! Fake giveaways, Crypto traps and donation fraud Ramadan is a time for faith and generosity, but scammers are exploiting this goodwill. Stay cautious, verify sources, and educate friends & family to prevent falling for these fraudulent traps. Always trust but verify before donating, shopping, or participating in online offers.

As millions of Indians are observing and celebrating Ramadan, cybercriminals are exploiting the spirit of charity and generosity with fraudulent schemes. Scammers are leveraging deceptive crypto giveaways, fake donation campaigns and counterfeit e-commerce sales to dupe unsuspecting victims. CloudSEK researched and informed that the pages with social media verification badges are creating AI-generated promotions and psychological manipulation- these new scams are becoming harder to detect.

1. Fake charity scams targeting donors

During the month of Ramadan, many people choose to donate to charities and NGOs to support underprivileged communities.

Scammers are taking advantage of this by creating fake donation websites or impersonating legitimate organizations on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

How does this work?

Victims receive messages urging them to donate for iftar meals, orphan support or medical aid.

The links further lead to fraudulent websites that look like well-known NGOs.

Payments made to these platforms go directly into scammers’ accounts.

How to stay safe:

Always verify the charity’s credentials on its official website.

Cross-check details before donating through UPI, bank transfers, or digital wallets.

Avoid making donations through random social media posts or unverified links.

2. Crypto giveaway scams on the rise

With the rise of cryptocurrency interest in India, fraudsters are running fake crypto giveaways in the name of Ramadan blessings. These scams promise free Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Islamic-themed tokens but are designed to drain victims’ wallets.

How it works:

Scammers post ads on Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram offering free crypto rewards for Ramadan.

Victims are asked to connect their crypto wallets to claim rewards.

As soon as they authorize the transaction, their wallet balance is wiped out.

How to stay safe:

Never connect your crypto wallet to unverified websites.

Be wary of too-good-to-be-true offers—legit giveaways don’t ask for private wallet access.

Use a cold wallet to store your funds securely.

3. Fake Ramadan sales and festive discounts

Many e-commerce scammers set up fake websites offering huge discounts on clothing, perfumes, and home decor for Eid shopping. These scams steal payments without delivering any products.

How it works:

Fraudulent websites advertise on Google, Facebook, and Instagram, offering 70-80 per cent off on premium brands.

Victims pay via UPI, credit cards, or net banking, but never receive their orders.

Some scammers steal banking details for further fraud.

How to stay safe:

Shop only from trusted online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, or official brand websites.

Avoid suspicious ads that direct you to unknown shopping sites.

Use cash on delivery whenever possible.

4. Social media phishing and fake giveaways

Scammers are hijacking verified social media accounts to run fake Zakat or Ramadan giveaways. They use blue ticks and AI-generated testimonials to gain trust.

How it works:

Victims receive direct messages or see posts from influencers promoting Ramadan contests.

They are asked to fill in personal details or make a small payment to unlock bigger rewards.

The details are used for identity theft or financial fraud.

How to stay safe:

Verify giveaway sources before participating.

Never share bank details, OTPs, or personal data with unknown accounts.

Report fake pages to the cybercrime portal (cybercrime.gov.in).

How to report Ramadan scams in India

If you suspect or fall victim to fraud, act fast:

Report scam websites or phishing attempts to CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team).

Lodge complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in).

Contact your bank immediately if you notice unauthorized transactions.

