Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Free diamonds, gun skins and more Garena Free Fire MAX continues to offer exciting opportunities for players to enhance their gaming experience with exclusive rewards. By using today’s redeem codes, players can claim free in-game items and upgrade their arsenal.

Garena Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the popular battle royale game continues to engage players with its immersive gameplay and thrilling combat experience. To enhance the gaming adventure, the developers have been releasing daily redeem codes, which enable players to claim various in-game rewards such as skins, weapons, and diamonds—without spending real money.

If you are looking to upgrade your gaming experience with exclusive items, then here are the latest redeem codes which are valid just for today (March 18), along with a step-by-step guide on how to claim them.

What are Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are unique 12-character alphanumeric combinations that unlock free in-game rewards, including premium skins, weapon upgrades, outfits, and diamonds. These codes are time-sensitive and have limited redemption availability, so players should act fast to claim their rewards before they expire.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 18, 2025

Here are the latest redeem codes available for today:

FF4MTXQPFDZ9 FFBYS2MQX9KM FFSKTXVQF2NR FVTCQK2MFNSK FFM4X2HQWCVK FFMTYKQPFDZ9 FF6WN9QSFTHX FFPURTQPFDZ9 FFNRWTQPFDZ9 NPTF2FWSPXN9 FFRSX4CYHLLQ FPUS5XQ2TNZK FFNGY7PP2NWC FFKSY7PQNWHG FFNFSXTPVQZ9 RDNAFV2KX2CQ

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

You will have to follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Step 1: Visit the official redemption site

Go to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website by clicking this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Log into your account

Sign in using one of the supported platforms, such as:

Huawei ID

Google

Facebook

Apple ID

VK

Step 3: Enter the redemption code

After logging in, you’ll be redirected to the redemption page. Copy and paste the 12-character redeem code into the text box.

Step 4: Claim your rewards

Once the code is successfully entered, press the Confirm button. If valid, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Important tips for redeeming codes

Players need to act fast: The new codes are timebound and valid for a limited number of users. If a code has expired or reached its limit, it won’t work. Guest accounts will not work: Players using a guest account cannot redeem codes. Link your game to Facebook, Google, or Apple ID for eligibility. Region-specific codes: Some redeem codes may only work in specific regions. Ensure that the codes you’re using are valid for your server.

