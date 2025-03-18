Sunita Williams returns to Earth tonight: Date, time and where to watch live The return of Sunita Williams and her crew marks the end of an unexpected and challenging extended stay on the ISS. Their resilience and adaptability during this period highlight the importance of contingency planning in space missions.

After an extension of the mission for almost 9 months at the International Space Station (ISS), NASA is set to get the astronauts (Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore) back on Earth. Originally scheduled for just a week-long stay in June 2024, the duo had to remain aboard the ISS due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was meant to facilitate their return.

With no clear resolution for the Starliner setbacks, NASA has turned to SpaceX for a contingency plan. Elon Musk’s company sent a Crew Dragon capsule to the ISS over the weekend to bring the stranded astronauts safely back home.

When will Sunita Williams return to Earth?

The return journey for Williams and Wilmore, along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, is scheduled to begin on:

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Undocking Time: 1:05 AM ET (10:35 AM IST) Splashdown Expected: 5:57 PM EST (3:27 AM IST, Wednesday, March 19) Landing Zone: Gulf of Mexico (final site depends on weather conditions)

After 17 hours of travel, the Crew Dragon capsule will re-enter Earth's atmosphere and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico, where recovery teams will be waiting.

Where to watch Sunita Williams’ return live?

NASA is offering live coverage of the Crew-9 return mission through multiple platforms:

NASA Official Website: Watch the live stream on NASA’s Commercial Crew Program page – NASA Live NASA TV: The event will be broadcast on NASA TV, accessible via their official website and YouTube channel

The live stream began with the Dragon spacecraft hatch closure on Monday, March 17, ensuring that viewers can witness the full sequence of events as the astronauts make their way back to Earth.

As NASA and Boeing work to resolve Starliner’s issues, the Crew Dragon capsule ensures a safe and secure return for the astronauts.

(Image Source : X)Sunita Williams returns to Earth tonight

Wilmore and Williams were originally meant to spend just one week in space after launching on Boeing’s first astronaut flight last June. However, a series of technical failures with Boeing’s Starliner capsule left them stranded for over nine months.

