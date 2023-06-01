Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to manage your child's device: A guide for Parents

Google Play offers a range of effective parental control features designed to empower parents in managing their child's device usage and content access. With the ability to create a dedicated Google Account for children under 13 years of age and using the Family Link app on their smartphones, parents can gain valuable control and oversight.

One notable feature is the Google Play Family Library, which enables parents to monitor and regulate the content their children download and access. By using this function, parents can keep a close eye on purchased apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books installed on their child's devices.

To ensure age-appropriate content, Google Play provides content filtering options. Parents can set maturity levels for apps, games, movies, and TV shows available in the Play Store. Customizable filters, including Everyone, Low maturity, Medium maturity, and High maturity allow parents to tailor access based on their child's age and restrict exposure to inappropriate material.

For further control, the App Approval feature empowers parents to review and authorize app requests from their children. Before installation, parents can assess and manage which applications their child can access.

To prevent unauthorized purchases, parents can enable purchase approvals on their child's account. This feature ensures that parents have control over spending and can authorize or decline purchase requests.

To enhance security, parents can implement password protection on their child's Google Play account. By setting up a password or PIN, parents can prevent unauthorized access and modifications to parental control settings which promotes a safer digital environment.

It's important to note that the availability of these parental control settings may vary depending on the device and the version of the Google Play Store app being utilized. By using these tools, families can strike a balance between exploration and safety, ensuring a positive and age-appropriate online environment.

