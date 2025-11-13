How much will the iQOO 15 cost in India? All you need to know ahead of launch The highly anticipated iQOO 15 is due to launch in India this November, and ahead of its debut, the crucial pricing details have just been leaked.

New Delhi:

The iQOO 15 is highly anticipated in India, following its launch in Chinese markets. Although the phone will launch in India on November 26, an unboxing video surfaced on October 20, revealing several key specifications, including details about the battery, camera, processor, storage, and display. Now, ahead of the official Indian launch, important pricing information has also emerged.

iQOO 15 expected price

The iQOO 15 is expected to enter the Indian smartphone market with a starting price of around Rs 59,999. Globally, it could be priced at approximately AED 2,779 in Dubai and $800 in the US.

iQOO 15 global launch

The iQOO 15's global launch across India, Dubai, and the US will take place on November 26, 2025. The iQOO website has confirmed a launch during the month of November.

iQOO 15 Battery, Charging, OS, and Camera Details

The leaked unboxing video confirmed impressive hardware specifications:

Battery and Charging: The phone will feature a large 7,000mAh battery and support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Camera: It is expected to offer a versatile 50MP triple camera setup, including a 50MP ultra-wide and a telescopic periscope camera for an excellent viewing experience.

Performance: The device is expected to run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

iQOO 15 Design and Gaming Focus

The iQOO 15 will feature a dedicated gaming chip, a highly sought-after component that will appeal greatly to gaming enthusiasts. Its design includes a punch-hole cutout on the front and metallic edges, giving the phone a distinctive, premium look.

Overall, the iQOO 15 is packed with impressive features and is expected to make a strong entry into the competitive Indian smartphone market.

