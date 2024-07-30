Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch in India this week: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor is all set to launch a new smartphone in the country. The upcoming Honor Magic 6 Pro was unveiled in China in January this year alongside the base Honor Magic 6. The company has revealed the design, colour options and launch date of the Indian variant of Honor Magic 6 Pro. In addition to this, DxOMark listing of the smartphone has also revealed some of its key features. Here are all the details you need to know.

Honor Magic 6 Pro India launch date

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is set to be launched in India on August 2 at 12:30 pm IST, as confirmed by the company on Tuesday. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country through Amazon, the company's website, and select offline retail stores.

According to a press release, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has received five DxOMark 2024 Gold label certifications for its front and rear cameras, display, battery, and audio experience.

As per the promotional images, the smartphone will be available in black and green colour options in India. The design also seems to be consistent with its global and Chinese variants.

Honor Magic 6 Pro specifications

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has been listed on the DxOMark website and also on a microsite on the company's website. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The phone will also support onboard storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

The phone will feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support.

In terms of cameras, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 180-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 2.5x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom support. The phone's 50-megapixel front camera is accompanied by a secondary 3D depth sensor.

The phone is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

