HMD Vibe 5G smartphone launched under Rs 10,000 alongside 101 4G and 102 4G feature phones HMD Vibe 5G features a 50MP camera and is powered by a Unisoc processor. The company has also introduced two feature phones with 4G support.

New Delhi:

HMD has launched new smartphones in India, including the HMD Vibe 5G and two 4G feature phones, the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G. The HMD Vibe 5G is the company's first smartphone in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. It features a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G both come with a 1,000mAh battery and color-matched keypads. The HMD 102 4G also includes a QVGA camera with a flash.

HMD Vibe 5G, 101 4G and 102 4G India price and availability

HMD Vibe 5G: The launch price is set at Rs. 11,999, but it is currently available at a special festive price of Rs. 8,999. It is available in Black and Purple colours and includes a one-year replacement guarantee.

HMD 101 4G: Offered at an introductory price of Rs. 1,899. It is available in Blue, Dark Blue, and Red colours.

HMD 102 4G: Offered at an introductory price of Rs. 2,199. It comes in Dark Blue, Purple, and Red colours.

The phones are available for purchase in India via the HMD India website, select e-commerce platforms, and retail stores.

HMD Vibe 5G specifications

Feature Details Display 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Octa-core 6nm Unisoc T760 chipset RAM 4GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB (expandable up to 256GB with microSD) Operating system Stock Android 15 (with two years of quarterly security updates) Rare camera 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor, LED flash Front camera 8MP sensor Battery 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging (charger included) Connectivity 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C Audio 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, dedicated notification light Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Dimension 165 × 75.8 × 8.65mm, 190g Others In-box case, one-year replacement guarantee

HMD 101 4G and 102 4G specifications:

Feature Details Display 2-inch QQVGA (240 × 320 pixels) Processor Unisoc 8910 FF-S chipset Storage 16MB (expandable up to 32GB with microSD) Operating system S30+ RTOS Rear camera HMD 102 4G only: QVGA camera with flash Battery 1,000mAh removable battery Connectivity Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Audio 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, MP3 player Durability IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance

