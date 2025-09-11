iPhone still worth hype? Enthusiasts go from 'that's new feature' to 'finally, iPhone gets this feature' iPhones were once the leader in smartphone technology, with other brands simply following their lead. However, now iPhones are lagging behind, and the question is whether they are still worth the hype.

Apple recently held its "Awe Dropping" event, where the company unveiled its iPhone 17 Series. Earlier, tech enthusiasts eagerly awaited the company's new iPhone launches, as these events provided a glimpse into the future of smartphone technology. However, over the years, the company has seemingly lagged behind, raising the question: is the iPhone still worth the hype?

Apple and its iPhone were the inspiration

Apple was a technology leader for a long time. In a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei said that Apple products were the main reason for his excitement in technology. He believes that the company's products have now stopped attracting young people to tech, and the iPhone, its main product, reflects this trend.

iPhones were leaders

There was a time when iPhones introduced new technologies that other companies would follow. Apple introduced the first multi-touch smartphone in 2007, which revolutionized how the world interacts with their devices. In 2011, the company launched Siri. In 2013, Apple introduced the fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 5s, a feature now common on all smartphones. In 2017, the company introduced Face ID, and others followed suit. Apple also managed to maintain the hype until around 2020 with features like MagSafe charging.

However, since 2020, the company has not introduced any genuinely innovative features in the iPhone. The Dynamic Island, introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, was more of a gimmick.

iPhone lagging behind in innovation

Furthermore, the company appears to have fallen behind instead of innovating. While the world is now focused on AI, Apple is still struggling to integrate it into its smartphones. This year, it introduced a liquid vapor chamber for cooling in the iPhone 17 Pro, a feature that has been present in many Chinese phones for years.

For years, the company denied its users a 120Hz display, a standard on many Chinese smartphones, only to introduce it recently on the iPhone 17. Chinese smartphone makers are now using silicon-carbon batteries to offer capacities of 7,000mAh without increasing the weight of the smartphone, while Apple has launched a MagSafe power bank to provide all-day battery life for its iPhone Air.

After so many years, Apple has just now claimed that the iPhone 17 Series can reach a 50 percent charge in 20 minutes, whereas Chinese smartphones offer far superior fast-charging technology.

Failing products

The company's products are also failing in the market. It introduced the iPhone mini and discontinued it after a few years. It then experimented with the iPhone Plus, which has been discontinued this year. The company also launched the Vision Pro with great fanfare, only to rarely mention it again. It is now experimenting with the iPhone Air, but only time will tell where it will go.

In conclusion, Apple has lost what it once was for tech enthusiasts. The company is now struggling to keep pace with its competitors.

