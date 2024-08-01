HMD is all set to launch a Barbie themed flip phone this month: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : HMD HMD's Barbie Flip Phone

HMD is all set to launch a new flip Barbie-branded phone. The company has confirmed the launch of the upcoming smartphone via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The phone will be in Barbie dolls’ pink colour. HMD will manufacture this Barbie-themed flip phone in partnership with toy maker Mattel. The company first showcased the phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February this year. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming HMD's Barbie Flip Phone.

HMD's Barbie Flip Phone launch

The HMD Barbie flip phone is set to launch on August 28. The brand has revealed a poster on the X, showcasing the smartphone's pink colour that matches the Barbie branding. The pricing and features for the Barbie phone have not been announced, however, interested users can sign up to receive the latest notifications about the phone on HMD's website.

HMD, which exclusively sells phones under the Nokia brand name, had previously announced plans to release a Barbie-branded flip phone during MWC 2024 in February. It was originally expected to go on sale in July.

The HMD Barbie flip is expected to run on either S30+ or KaiOS. It is anticipated to be a traditional feature flip phone rather than a smartphone with access to social media apps.

Meanwhile, HMD has recently introduced two smartphones under its own brand in India. The newly launched smartphones are named HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max. These are 5G smartphones, equipped with features like Unisoc SoC, a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panel, a 50MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The HMD Crest is priced at Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB storage variant and comes in three colors: purple, red, and blue. The HMD Crest Max starts at Rs. 16,499, offering 8GB/256GB storage, and is available in green, red, and purple.

ALSO READ: How Google earns 2 crore per minute even after giving many free services to its users