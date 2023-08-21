Monday, August 21, 2023
     
Study finds Apple Watch and Fitbit Act as breeding grounds for harmful bacteria

The findings indicated that nearly all wristbands from both brands, amounting to 95%, were contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. Notably, 85% carried Staphylococcus spp, known for causing staph infections.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2023 7:45 IST
apple watch, tech news, fitbit serve, hotspot, technology, india tv tech
Image Source : FILE Apple Watch and Fitbit Serve as hotspots for harmful bacteria- Study

A recent study conducted by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has revealed that both Apple Watch and Fitbit wristbands harbor a concerning amount of harmful bacteria linked to conditions like fever, diarrhea, and weakened immune systems. The research, detailed in the journal Advances in Infectious Diseases, involved examining various materials like plastic, rubber, cloth, leather, gold, and silver to determine the correlation between wristband materials and bacterial presence.

The findings indicated that nearly all wristbands from both brands, amounting to 95%, were contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. Notably, 85% carried Staphylococcus spp, known for causing staph infections, while 60% contained E. coli bacteria and 30% housed potentially lethal Pseudomonas spp.

The study underscored that individuals who frequented gyms exhibited the highest bacterial counts for staph infections, highlighting the critical importance of sanitizing wristbands post-workout. The research also indicated that while activity levels had an association with bacterial growth, the texture of the wristband material emerged as the primary predictor.

ALSO READ- WhatsApp's new feature: Edit captions for media messages on Android and iOS

According to the researchers, plastic and rubber wristbands, due to their porous and static surfaces, create an ideal environment for bacterial congregation and growth. In contrast, metal wristbands, particularly those made of gold and silver, showed minimal to no bacterial presence. Notably, gender didn't appear to influence the bacterial counts on the wristbands.

Nwadiuto Esiobu, PhD, senior author of the study, stressed the significance of regular sanitation for these wristband surfaces. Even relatively low numbers of these pathogens, Esiobu stated, hold public health implications. Esiobu specifically emphasized the need for healthcare workers who engage in physical activities and wear these wristbands to exercise caution in sanitizing them to avoid possibly infecting vulnerable patients.

ALSO READ: Instagram's upcoming feature: Creating audio notes - Here's what to know

In conclusion, the study by FAU underscores that Apple Watch and Fitbit wristbands can serve as reservoirs for harmful bacteria. The research highlights the importance of proper sanitation, particularly for gym-goers and healthcare workers, to prevent the potential transmission of pathogens and protect public health.

Inputs from IANS

