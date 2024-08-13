Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top tech gifts for your sisters under Rs 3,000 to buy in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREPIK Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: The festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on August 19 this year. This Hindu festival, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated with great fervour across India and among the Indian diaspora worldwide.

The term 'Raksha Bandhan' literally translates to 'the bond of protection'. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being and prosperity. In return, brothers pledge to protect their sisters from any harm.

As the festival approaches, many are contemplating gift ideas for their sisters. We will soon bring you a list of thoughtful gift options under Rs 3,000 to help you make this Raksha Bandhan truly special.

Funky Flash drives

The traditional USB drive is changing. In the tech market, a new trend is emerging: unique flash drives. These are not your regular data storage devices. They come in various eye-catching designs, shapes, and colours. From small figurines to everyday objects, you can get these flash drives in any shape under Rs 3,000.

Digital photo frame

Digital photo frames are modern versions of the classic picture frame. They are changing the way we treasure our photographs. With the capacity to display hundreds of images, these devices provide a captivating way to revisit precious moments. There are a lot of digital photo frames available in India under Rs 3,000 with various features.

Power bank

Our smartphones and other electronic devices have become indispensable companions. But their limited battery life often leaves us feeling stranded. Power bank, a portable charger has become a must-have accessory for millions. You can find many power banks with different capacities under Rs 3,000 in India.

Smartwatch

Smartwatches help users keep track of text messages and notifications from their smartphones by simply glancing at their wrists. They can also organise their fitness routine, improve their health, and even attend calls even if their phone is out of reach. Many smartwatches now come with GPS and a heart rate monitor. Smartwatches from brands such as Boat, Noise, and more are available for purchase for under Rs 3,000.

