Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Image Source : FREEPIK Raksha Bandhan gifting ideas

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated in many parts of India and among the Indian diaspora worldwide. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 19. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan falls on the last day of the lunar calendar month of Shravan. It is a day dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. The term ‘Raksha Bandhan’ translates to ‘the bond of protection.’

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called ‘Rakhi’ around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their long lives and prosperity. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters from all harm and trouble. Brothers also gift something to their sister on this occasion. If you're looking for gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your sister this Raksha Bandhan, here are some top suggestions.

Hair Dryer

There are a lot of hair dryers available in the Indian market from various brands including Philips, Nova, Syska, and more. These hair dryers range from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and more. You can choose one which is perfect for your sister.

Image Source : FREEPIKHair dryer

Hair straighteners

Hair straighteners are fantastic for styling hair without needing to visit the salon. They give hair a sleek, frizz-free, and detangled finish. There are many hair straighteners available in the Indian market from various brands, including Philips, Nova, Havells, and more. These hair straighteners range in price from Rs 600 to Rs 2,000 and more. You can choose one that is perfect for your sister.

Image Source : FILEHair straightener

Smart speakers

Smart speakers are incredible voice-controlled devices that not only function as traditional speakers but also as virtual assistants. They use natural language processing and artificial intelligence (AI) to comprehend and answer questions, carry out tasks, and offer entertainment. In the Indian market, there is a wide variety of smart speakers available from brands like Amazon, Xiaomi, and Google. You can purchase a Xiaomi smart speaker for Rs 2,000.

Image Source : FREEPIKSmart speaker

Earbuds

Earbuds can be used for enjoying music, taking calls, and studying. There are many good options available in the Indian market with noise cancellation and true wireless technology. These earbuds range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 and more.

Image Source : FREEPIKEarbuds

Bluetooth tracking device

A Bluetooth tracker is a small device that you can easily attach to your belongings to keep them in check. It operates using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE or Bluetooth 4.0) to establish a wireless connection with your mobile device, transmitting small amounts of data periodically. It could be a thoughtful gift for your sister, especially if she tends to misplace her belongings. These trackers are available in the Indian market for around Rs 1,500.

Image Source : FILEBluetooth tracker

