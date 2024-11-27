Government warns iPhone users of widespread cyber security issues, immediate action is advised

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Vulnerability in Apple devices

The government has issued a warning for Apple iPhone users about a serious issue that could put their personal data at risk. According to the Cyber Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, several Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Safari web browser, could be affected. To protect your personal information, it's crucial to update your Apple devices with the latest security software.

Which Devices Are Affected?

The warning specifically applies to the following versions of Apple's software:

iPhones and iPads running software versions before iOS 18.1.1 or iPad OS 18.1.1.

Older versions of iOS 17.7.2 and iPad OS 17.7.2 also need updating.

Mac computers that haven’t updated past macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 are also at risk.

Users of Safari browsers should update if they are on versions before 18.1.1.

If you have an Apple Vision device, ensure it's updated if it’s below version 2.1.1.

What Should You Do?

CERT-In has identified two main problems in Apple products that could allow hackers access to your device and personal information. To stay safe, it's important to update your iPhone, iPad, and Mac with the latest security fixes as soon as possible.

To update your Apple devices, simply go to the settings on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Look for the software update section and download the latest version. This process will help protect your device from potential security threats.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to release the iOS 18.2 update for iPhones, expected to be available next month for compatible devices. This follows the previous update, iOS 18.1, which introduced a new feature called Apple Intelligence, though it's only available on certain iPhone models. Additionally, Siri, the voice assistant, has also seen improvements. With the upcoming iOS 18.2 update, iPhone users can look forward to a refreshing change in how they interact with their phones, particularly in the design and layout.

