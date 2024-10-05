Government to implement new system to combat spoofed calls following tragic Agra incident

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Spoofed calls

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is gearing up to introduce a new system to combat cyber fraud involving voice spoofing. This central system aims to effectively block calls made using altered voices. In recent times, there has been a surge in cyber fraud cases where individuals are deceived through voice manipulation.

Recently, in a tragic incident, a government school teacher named Malti Verma from Agra passed away after enduring a four-hour digital extortion attempt. The event took place in Shahganj Albatiya when an individual, pretending to be a police inspector during a WhatsApp call, falsely claimed that Verma's daughter was involved in a sex racket. He demanded Rs 1 lakh to secure her release.

In response to these incidents, the Department of Telecommunications has announced the forthcoming implementation of an advanced system to tackle fraudulent calls utilising voice alteration.

New system

Preparations for the advanced system are underway. According to the Department of Telecommunications, these fraudulent calls are often made by cyber criminals operating from overseas. These criminals exploit Calling Line Identity (CLI) to conceal the true origin of their calls, resulting in a rise in mobile number disconnections, fake digital arrest threats, and fraudulent calls impersonating government officials or law enforcement agencies.

These criminals alter their voices to make false accusations related to drugs, narcotics, and illegal activities, subsequently perpetrating fraud. In light of these escalating threats, the Department of Telecommunications, in collaboration with telecom giants such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio, and BSNL, has developed an advanced system that can detect and block incoming international fraudulent calls before they reach users.

How it will be implemented

The implementation of this advanced system will occur in two phases. The first phase involves implementing the system at the Telecom Service Providers (TSP) level to prevent fraudulent calls from users' phone numbers. In the second phase, the system will be deployed at the central level to intercept fraudulent calls from TSPs to users' numbers. Currently, all four telecom service providers have successfully completed the first phase of this advanced system.

As a result of this system, approximately 4.5 million, or 45 lakh, fraudulent calls are being prevented from entering the Indian telecom network daily. The subsequent phase will involve the establishment of a central system that enables TSPs to crack down on spoof calls.

The Department of Telecommunications reports that, currently, one-third of fraudulent calls are being blocked on a daily basis. However, until the system is fully implemented, users can report such fraudulent calls and messages on the Chakshu portal of the Government of India.

