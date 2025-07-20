Government issues urgent warning: Delete these apps now, do not download The government has advised users to remove several apps from their phones to protect against cyber criminals. These apps can lead to personal data breaches and significant fraud.

From time to time, the government warns users about the dangers of cyber crime. Cyber criminals are always finding new ways to target unsuspecting individuals and commit fraud. In many cases, these crimes highlight user ignorance. Some users inadvertently grant access to their devices, which criminals then exploit. Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre has urged people to protect themselves and stay vigilant against ongoing scams. The site has recommended that users take specific precautions, which includes deleting certain applications from their smartphones. The portal has also warned users against reinstalling these kinds of apps.

The cyber crime reporting website has strongly advised users against downloading screen sharing apps on their phones. The government has also urged users who already have them on their smartphones to remove these apps immediately. This warning is especially aimed at individuals who may inadvertently install them. By using these apps, cyber criminals can gain access to your device.

When installing any application, users encounter requests for various permissions. Unfortunately, many users overlook these requests and grant unrestricted access. This oversight allows cyber criminals to monitor your activities with ease. Screen sharing apps, in particular, can provide a mirror of your device. They allow criminals to view OTPs and other sensitive messages, which gives them the opportunity to drain your bank account. Therefore, it is crucial to avoid both downloading and using these apps.

Additionally, the government has issued another advisory on its cyber crime portal. It has urged users to pay attention to their privacy settings on social media. By enhancing these settings, users can keep a lot of your personal information private and reduce the risk of becoming a target for cyber criminals.

