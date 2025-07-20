iQOO Z10R with 12GB RAM, massive 5700mAh battery arrives July 24: Know price iQOO is set to launch a phone in India next week featuring 12GB of RAM and a 5700mAh battery. This phone will include many impressive features, such as a curved AMOLED display.

New Delhi:

iQOO, Vivo's sub-brand, is set to launch an affordable smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone will feature 12GB of RAM. The company has confirmed the specifications of the phone on Amazon. Key features of the device include a curved display and a 5500mAh battery. The device is marketed as the thinnest phone in its segment, with a price expected to be under Rs 20,000.

iQOO Z10R India launch date

The phone will be named iQOO Z10R and it is scheduled for launch on July 24. It will include front and rear cameras capable of 4K video recording, aimed at vlogging users. The phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which has achieved a score of 7,50,000 on the AnTuTu benchmarking.

iQOO Z10R India price

In the iQOO Z10 series, previous models include the iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x, which were launched at initial prices of Rs 21,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. The anticipated starting price for the iQOO Z10R is Rs 19,999. This model will feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with options for RAM and storage expansion.

iQOO Z10R specifications

The iQOO Z10R will have a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP Sony sensor and an 8MP secondary camera. The front camera will be 32MP, allowing for selfie and video calling with 4K video recording capabilities. Additionally, the phone will feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to Amazon's listing, it will be the thinnest phone in its segment at a thickness of 73.9mm. The device will also be equipped with a powerful 5,700mAh battery and will support a bypass charging feature. The iQOO Z10R will have an IP68 and IP69 rating, indicating it can withstand exposure to water. It will run on Funtouch or OriginOS based on Android 15, along with various AI-based features. It is expected to be available in two color options.

