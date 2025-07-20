iPhone 17 Series launch likely in September: Here's what India can expect on price The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September this year. Apple is likely to raise the prices of all models in the 17 series.

New Delhi:

Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 17 Series next month. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the rumor mill has started, and there are many speculations about the expected price and features. As per reports, the company will launch four models in the 17 series, which will include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. These smartphones are anticipated to come with a new design, chipset, and screen technology. Apple is also likely to offer new colors with some variants and may ditch Titanium for Aluminum in Pro variants.

Apple iPhone 17 Series expected launch date

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter has suggested that Apple is most likely to launch the iPhone 17 Series in the week of September 8. Gurman is citing the company's usual timeline behind the guess, which usually follows Labor Day, which falls on September 1 this year.

Apple iPhone 17 Series price

As per reports, the base variant of iPhone 17 is expected to follow iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 pricing and can start at Rs 79,900. However, the company may increase the price of the iPhone 17 base and Pro variants in the US due to recent raises in tariffs on China.

Apple iPhone 17 Series design

There are rumours that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a fresh new look, featuring a unique horizontal camera bar that runs across the back of the phone. This design is thought to be inspired by Google's Pixel phones, but it will come with Apple's stylish and simple touch that makes it stand out.

