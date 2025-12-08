Google’s new Android Safety feature warns users when opening banking apps during unknown calls Google is developing a new Android safety feature that alerts users if they open banking or payment apps while they are on a call with an unknown number. This comes as online financial fraud and scam-call cases surge across India.

New Delhi:

Google is implementing a new safety feature in Android that can block phone-based scams at just the moment when they tend to do the most damage. When a user opens a banking or payment app while on a call from an unknown number, a warning will appear. This is precisely the scenario that scammers often exploit to dupe people into sending money.

Most phone scams work similarly: someone calls, claiming to be from customer support; they say there's an urgent issue with your account and then try to convince you to open up a payment app or turn on screen sharing. Google's latest protection is designed to interrupt that process before any money is moved.

How the new scam protection works

This feature is triggered when two things happen simultaneously: the user is on a call with a number that isn't in their contacts, and the user opens a supported financial app during the call. Immediately, Android displays a warning message to the user that this could be a risky situation.

This alert provides users with simple, quick options, such as immediately ending the call or blocking screen sharing with a single tap. If the user decides to proceed further in spite of this warning, Android introduces a short delay of 30 seconds before any further action can proceed. According to Google, this delay is intentional in nature, aimed at providing enough time for users to reconsider their action instead of acting under compulsion.

Available on Android 11 and above

The protection works on phones running Android 11 or newer. Google has confirmed the feature is already rolling out in India, one of the biggest countries affected by phone-based financial scams. The company is working with a wide range of apps, including Google Pay, Paytm, and Navi, during the rollout.

The feature shows a prominent alert if users open these apps while screen sharing on a call with an unknown contact, Google said in a blog post. It's designed to stop scams that rely on real-time manipulation rather than technical hacking.

Expansion to More Regions and Apps. According to Google, similar protections tested earlier in the UK delivered strong results. It claims thousands of users were able to end suspicious calls before losing money. Following those results, Google has expanded the feature to cover most major UK banks and begun pilot programmes in countries like India and Brazil.

New alert system places

Many financial scams succeed, not because the users are unaware but because they are rushed or misled during a live phone call. This new alert system places a visible warning directly where it matters most. For those who frequently receive calls from unknown numbers or use banking apps regularly, this adds a useful layer of protection. As Google brings it to more apps and regions, the warning may help reduce the chances of falling for real-time scam attempts.