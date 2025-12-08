Elon Musk confirms Grok 4.20 AI model coming in weeks: Expected to beat GPT-5.1, Gemini 3 Pro Elon Musk has confirmed that the next major AI model from xAI, Grok 4.20, will launch within the next 3–4 weeks. The model reportedly outperformed GPT-5.1 and Gemini 3 Pro in early tests on Alpha Arena, a real-world stock-trading simulation platform.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk has officially confirmed that the next major artificial intelligence upgrade for xAI, Grok 4.20, will be released within the next month. In a post that Musk shared on X, formerly Twitter, he said, “Grok 4.20 is coming out in 3 or 4 weeks.” We are currently in the second week of December, so the arrival of the new model is expected either at the end of December or in early January. Thus, this will rank as one of the fastest upgrade cycles for xAI, especially since the Grok 4.1 was released just this November.

Model spotted on Alpha Arena before official launch

Interestingly, Grok 4.20 was first spotted in stealth mode on Alpha Arena, designed as a stock-trading simulation ground that would test an AI model for analytical and real-world reasoning capabilities. Here, each of the AI systems is provided with virtual USD 10,000 (approx. Rs 9,00,000) and is asked to come up with profits within two weeks using the simulated real-world stock prices.

According to various user posts, the model presumed to be Grok 4.20 not only took part in the “Season 1.5” competition but also outperformed all leading AI models, including GPT-5.1 and Google’s Gemini 3 Pro. It reportedly earned a 12 per cent profit, while the other top models had negative returns.

What improvements to expect from Grok 4.20

Based on its performance, Grok 4.20 is expected to bring major upgrades in core reasoning, financial analysis, and fast processing of dynamic data. The most striking feature of the early results, however, is how the model might be significantly better at real-world tasks, complex problem-solving, and predictive analysis.

However, xAI has not revealed its complete feature set to date, so more detailed insights are expected at the time of launch.

Grok 4.1 fast breaks API records

Independently, Grok 4.1 Fast has set a new weekly record on OpenRouter, an API listing platform, by processing 1.16 trillion tokens in one week. It is also said to have outmatched the usage numbers of Anthropic's Claude 4.5 Sonnet, Claude 4.5 Opus, and Google's Gemini 3 Pro. While these numbers show developer interest, experts caution that third-party API metrics do not always reflect real-world popularity.

Looking ahead

With Grok 4.20 showing early dominance in competitive testing, the upcoming launch may indicate a key movement for xAI. More formal details will follow upon the model's official release.