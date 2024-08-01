Google updates ranking system to combat deepfake photos, videos in search result

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google

Google has announced that it will be taking strict action against deepfakes - AI-generated videos and photos. The tech company has developed a new ranking system to combat deepfake content in its search engine. This approach will lower the ranking of fake videos or photos created by AI on the Internet, making such content less visible in Google search results.

The company has also simplified the process of removing deepfakes or AI-generated content, ensuring that such fake videos and photos will not appear prominently on the Internet. Google has shared this update in a blog post, stating that the new change will work to filter deepfakes or AI-generated content from the Internet.

Moreover, explicit content will be filtered and removed from Google search results. Similar search results and duplicate content containing deepfakes will also be eliminated. Consequently, this content will no longer appear in Google search rankings.

Google has also revised its content removal policy to address the removal of non-consensual fake pornographic images. The company's systems have been updated to simplify this process, allowing people to address this issue on a larger scale.

When individuals successfully request the removal of explicit non-consensual fake content about themselves from search, Google's systems will filter out all explicit results on similar searches involving them. Additionally, when someone removes an image from search under the policy, Google’s system will scan and remove any duplicates of that image.

These changes in Google's search ranking system will ultimately benefit common users by reducing the circulation of fake photos and videos generated by AI on the Internet.

