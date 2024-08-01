Excitel offers 200 Mbps speed with 16 OTT platforms, free installation for Rs 349 per month

Follow us on Image Source : EXCITEL Excitel

Excitel has launched a new ‘Monsoon Hungama 2.0’ offer for its subscribers. With this newly launched offer, Excitel subscribers can enjoy 3 months of free internet services. In addition to this, the offer will also give complimentary subscriptions to OTT apps and live TV channels. Here are all the details you need to know about Excitel's new ‘Monsoon Hungama 2.0’ offer.

Excitel ‘Monsoon Hungama 2.0’ offers details

The Excitel’s new ‘Monsoon Hungama 2.0’ offer is valid from July 29 to August 4, 2024. During this period, interested subscribers can enjoy 3 months of free internet services in addition to 9 months of free access to 16 OTT platforms, 300+ live TV channels, and free installation.

This offer brings the net monthly price to just Rs 349 per month, with a total cost of Rs 3,699 (inclusive of GST) for 9 months. Users will get 200 Mbps of speed with this offer.

Meanwhile, Excitel has recently introduced a new OTT service for all its subscribers in partnership with Amazon Prime. Subscribers now have access to Prime Video with high-speed broadband plans. Excitel announced that customers signing up for the cable cutter plan will receive Amazon Prime Lite at no extra cost, along with other OTT benefits.

The Excitel Cable Cutter plan offers speeds of up to 300 Mbps, 300+ live TV channels, and access to 22+ OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Prime Video. This plan is priced at Rs 719 per month for a 12-month subscription. The Cable Cutter plan is also available for 3 and 6-month periods at Rs 1119 per month and Rs 769 per month, respectively.

Furthermore, Vodafone-Idea has launched a new service in India called Vi One to compete with Airtel. Vi One offers a broadband connection, mobile connection, and access to OTT apps, similar to Airtel Black. This new service combines prepaid mobile, fiber, and OTT benefits into a single plan. Subscribers will receive unlimited fiber internet with speeds of up to 100Mbps. Additionally, users will have access to various OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV.

