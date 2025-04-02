Sena vs Sena: Uddhav's Shiv Sena opposes Waqf Bill, Shinde's Shiv Sena supports it Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant condemned the inclusion of non-stakeholders in the JPC and questioned whether the party remains committed to Hindutva. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticised UBT's Sena for opposing the Bill.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) for opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. He questioned whether they would have taken such a stance if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive. "If Bala Saheb Thackeray was alive today, he would have been hurt by UBT’s attitude," Shinde said. Opposing the Bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said the government is only focused on the Bihar elections. He further took a dig at the Centre for tabling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and called it 'Saugat-e-Waqf Bill'.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde supports Bill

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde questioned UBT's ideology while supporting the bill. He said, "On behalf of Shiv Sena and my leader Eknath Shinde, I completely support this Bill. This is a historic and important day...First Article 370, then Triple Talaq and CAA, and now this Bill has been brought to this House for the welfare of the poor...I was pained upon hearing his (UBT's Arvind Sawant) speech. It was very shocking. I would like to ask UBT a question, they should ask their conscience whether they would have spoken the same had Balasaheb (Thackeray) been alive today. It is clear today whose ideology UBT is adopting today and opposing this Bill. They had a golden opportunity to rectify their mistakes, rewrite their history and keep their ideology alive...But UBT bulldozed their ideology beforehand...Had Balasaheb been here today and read UBT's dissent note, he would have been pained..."

MP Arvind Sawant questions the government’s intent

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has expressed doubts over the government’s intent behind the proposed Bill. He said, "I am here to present my view on #WaqfAmendmentBill...I, too, was a member of the JPC. Unfortunately, till the end, clause-by-clause discussions were not held in the JPC. Non-stakeholders were also called to the JPC…We have always felt that there is a great difference between your words and actions. You do not want to do justice to anyone with this Bill…Do not think that what you are doing is right...I think you can only see Bihar Elections now..."

'Bill is to correct mistakes'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported the Waqf Bill and said, "We support the Waqf Amendment Bill that has been introduced. This bill defines the term 'secularism' that has been enshrined in our Constitution... This bill will give Muslim women a place in the Waqf Board once again. This bill is not against any religion... This bill is to correct the mistakes that were made..."

Eknath Shinde supports Waqf Bill

Supporting the Waqf Bill, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Shiv Sena's stand on the Waqf Board has always been clear... We will never compromise with our ideology for power or selfishness... Our stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill is also clear... The Waqf Amendment Bill is for the welfare of the common people of the Muslim society, for their progress ..."