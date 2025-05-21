Google unveils 'Beam' AI that transforms videos into lifelike 3D Google has announced a name change for its Project Starline. It will now be called Beam, an AI-based platform revealed at Google I/O 2025. This tool is designed to convert any video into 3D.

New Delhi:

Google has announced a rebranding of its Project Starline, unveiling a new 3D video communication platform called Beam at its Google I/O 2025 event. This AI-driven platform promises to take video interactions to the next level. In addition to Beam, Google is also evolving its AI tool, Gemini, into a more comprehensive AI operating system, adding several interactive features like Gemini Live, Imagen 4, Veo3, Deep Research, and Canvas. According to a blog post from Google, Beam offers an AI-enhanced experience that transforms standard 2D video into immersive 3D visuals.

It achieves this by utilising various webcam arrays to capture images from multiple angles, merging these video streams to create a 3D light field display. Google boasts that this tool features highly accurate head tracking capabilities and can render 3D video at an impressive 60 frames per second (fps).

Beam includes an AI volumetric video model designed to provide a realistic 3D experience within 2D video streams. This allows users to enjoy a 3D-like feel while maintaining depth perception, light field display, eye contact, and the ability to pick up subtle cues during interactions.

This innovative platform is set to take the place of Project Starline, which was initially introduced at Google I/O in 2021. The original goal of Project Starline was to develop a 3D video communication solution on a natural scale, and now that vision has found its new identity in Beam.

Additionally, Google is working on integrating real-time speech translation into Beam, making this tool available for use in Google Meet starting today. The company is also collaborating with HP to create a device featuring Google Beam, which is expected to hit the market later this year, with introductions anticipated at InfoComm 2025 next month.

