Motorola Razr 60 Ultra goes for sale in India, available for just Rs 4848 per month

Motorola, the smartphone giant, has recently launched its new flip smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra, in the Indian market. If you're in the market for a new flip phone, you'll be pleased to know that Motorola has made the Razr 60 Ultra available for purchase. You can conveniently buy this latest device on Amazon. The Razr 60 Ultra comes packed with impressive features. During the sale, Amazon is offering customers an enticing deal that allows you to save up to Rs 10,000 on this smartphone. If you're on a budget, you can also opt for an EMI plan, making it easier to bring the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra home. Here's a closer look at what this smartphone has to offer.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India price and availability

Motorola has introduced the Razr 60 Ultra in a single variant, equipped with a generous 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The price tag for this device is Rs 99,999, but the ongoing sale includes a discount of Rs 10,250. Additionally, Amazon provides an EMI option starting at just Rs 4,848 per month.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra features a stunning 7-inch inner display, which offers HDR10+ support for an enhanced viewing experience. On the exterior, the flip phone boasts a 4-inch screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz, ensuring smooth interactions. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass, making it more durable.

This smartphone runs on Android 15 right out of the box and is supported by MotoAI, providing users with a fresh experience. It comes packed with AI features, including AI Action Shot and AI Image Eraser, to elevate your photography game.

Under the hood, the Razr 60 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, delivering top-notch performance. For photography enthusiasts, it includes a dual-camera setup featuring two 50-megapixel sensors, while the front-facing camera is also a 50-megapixel sensor, perfect for selfies and video calls.

To keep the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra running smoothly, it houses a robust 4700mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging, allowing you to fully recharge the phone in just a few minutes.

