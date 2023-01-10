Google 'Switch Access' app released in Play Store

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Google Switch Access app

Google has released the standalone "Switch Access" app on the Play Store, which was originally part of the Android Accessibility Suite. The app will allow the users to interact with their Android device using one or more switches or a keyboard instead of the touchscreen.

How does Switch Access work?

Switch Access scans the items on the user's screen, highlighting each item in turn, until you make a selection. Users can choose from a few kinds of switches -- Physical switches and Cameras Switches.

Physical switches include -- USB or Bluetooth switches, like buttons or keyboards and on-device switches, like volume buttons, while, Camera switches include facial gestures like -- open your mouth, smiling or raising your eyebrows, looking left, right or up, the apps about page mentioned.

"Control your phone or tablet using switches or the front camera. You can use switches to select items, scroll, enter text and more," according to the Switch Access about page.

"Switch Access can be helpful if you can't interact directly with your device," it added.

To get started with the app, users will need to open their device's Settings app and then Tap Accessibility and then Switch Access.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is bringing a set of new features for smartphones that have not got OS updates in years.

The company is releasing a tool called the "Extension Software Developer Kit" (Extensive SDK), which will allow developers to use features such as Android 13's new photo picker in applications running on some Android 11 and 12 versions.

