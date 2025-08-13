Google's new feature allows users to pick their preferred sources in search results Google's new feature is aimed at offering users a more personalised experience. The feature is now available in India.

New Delhi:

Google is rolling out a new feature to make search results more personalised. This feature, called "Preferred Sources," allows users to select their favorite news sites and blogs. The personalised results will appear in the "Top Stories" section of Google Search. This feature is now available in the U.S. and India.

When users in these regions search for a news topic, they will see a star icon next to the "Top Stories" section. Tapping this icon allows them to begin adding sources to their preferred list.

The goal of this feature is to provide users with more content from the sites they like. However, some critics believe that it could create a "filter bubble," preventing users from seeing different points of view on a particular topic.

Google states that for some queries, users will also see a separate "From your sources" section below "Top Stories." Users can choose multiple sources to add to their list.

This feature initially debuted as an experimental Search Labs feature. According to Google, during the testing phase, more than half of the users selected multiple sources.

How to set India TV as a preferred source

Here’s how you can set India TV as a preferred source to see more of our content in your search results:

Search for a topic that is in the news.

Click on the star icon to the right of the "Top stories" header.

Search for "India TV" and select it to set it as a preferred source. You can add other websites at this stage as well.

Refresh your search results to see more content from your favorite sites.

ALSO READ:

iPhone 16 Pro Max gets Rs 19,500 price cut ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Max launch: Where to buy

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 13, 2025: Get many cool items including Gun Skins for free