Google Play Store Update: Apps with 20 million downloads got removed

Google has removed a number of applications from the Play Store, which had more than 20 million downloads because the apps were consuming excessive mobile data and draining the batteries of the device. Users are also protected by Google Play Protect, which blocks these apps on Android.

India TV Tech Desk Reported By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: October 23, 2022 16:56 IST
Google has recently removed apps from the Play Store, which had more than 20 million downloads. The tech giant took the action because the applications were consuming excessive mobile data and draining batteries, said a report. ALSO READ: Apple App Store will show more ads from Oct 25 onwards and here is the reason

 

According to the McAfee report, Google identified the new Clicker malware that sneaked into Google Play. A total, of 16 applications that were previously on Google Play have been confirmed to have the malicious payload with an assumed 20 million installations. ALSO READ: India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

 

"Once the application is opened, it downloads its remote configuration by executing an HTTP request. After the configuration is downloaded, it registers the FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) listener to receive push messages," McAfee wrote in a blog post. ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

 

"At first glance, it seems like well-made Android software. However, it is hiding ad fraud features behind, armed with remote configuration and FCM techniques," it added.

The security researchers notified Google that all the identified apps are no longer available on Google Play. Users are also protected by Google Play Protect, which blocks these apps on Android.

The malicious code was found on useful utility applications like Flashlight (Torch), QR readers, Cameras, Unit converters, and Task managers.

The FCM message has various types of information and that includes which function to call and its parameters.

Inputs from IANS

