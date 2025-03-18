Google Pixel 9a spotted in German retail listing and on sale in UAE ahead of official launch With retail availability already emerging, the official Pixel 9a launch appears imminent, and it could be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more details as Google prepares to unveil its latest mid-range offering.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a has been at the centre of multiple leaks, including hands-on videos, marketing materials, and full specifications. The latest revelations come from a German retailer listing and a UAE classifieds website, further confirming key details about the device’s pricing, specifications, and availability.

Pixel 9a: Pricing and Availability

A German online retailer has listed the Pixel 9a with a starting price of €549 for the 128GB variant, aligning with previous leaks. The listing also confirms that the phone will be available in four colour options:

Gray Rose Black Violet

The retailer states that the Pixel 9a will be ready to ship in 10-14 days, suggesting that Google may officially announce the device later this month.

Meanwhile, in the UAE, an unofficial Pixel 9a unit has surfaced on a classifieds website, priced at AED 2,350 (USD 640) for the Obsidian (black) variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, the official pricing for the same configuration will be sold at retail at the starting price of:

$500

€550

£500

Pixel 9a: Confirmed specifications

The German listing also includes a detailed spec sheet, confirming several previously leaked features:

Display: 6.3-inch OLED FHD+ (120Hz refresh rate) with 2,700-nit peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Processor: Powered by Google Tensor G4 chipset Memory and storage: 8GB RAM, with up to 256GB storage Cameras: 48MP main camera

13MP ultrawide lens Battery: 5,100mAh capacity for long-lasting usage Software: Runs on Android 15 out of the box

Possible launch offers

Rumours suggest that Google may bundle a free Google TV Streamer (4K) with the Pixel 9a in select markets as part of a launch promotion.

