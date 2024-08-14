Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Who offers best value for money?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Google launched its new foldable smartphone at its Made by Google event on August 13. The newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the second foldable smartphone from the tech giant. Unlike the Google Pixel Fold, this smartphone will be available for purchase in India. It arrived in the country a month after the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. In this comparison, we will analyse the features of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to determine which one offers better value for money.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Dimensions

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is slightly wider, taller, and thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. When open, it measures 155x150x5.1 mm, and when closed, it measures 155x76.2x10.16 mm. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 153.5x132.5x5.6 mm when open and 153.5x68.1x12.1 mm when closed.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Display

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a slightly larger and improved internal display. It has an 8-inch OLED display with 2,152x2,076 pixels resolution and a 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate. Its exterior display is the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, featuring a 6.3-inch OLED display with 2,424x1,080 pixels resolution and a 60-120 Hz variable refresh rate, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 2,376x968 pixels resolution and a 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display with 2,160x1,856 pixels resolution and a 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (3x telephoto) camera sensor, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts a 48-megapixel (wide), 10.5-megapixel (ultrawide), 10.8-megapixel (5x telephoto) camera setup.

In terms of front-facing cameras, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 10-megapixel sensor on the inner screen and a 10-megapixel sensor on the cover screen, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 4-megapixel sensor under the inner screen and a 10-megapixel sensor on the cover screen.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Performance

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G4 processor with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is equipped with a 4,650 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Galaxy Fold 6 has a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Verdict

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts in India at Rs 1,72,999, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at Rs 1,64,999. Considering factors such as battery, display, charging speed, and camera, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers more features despite its higher price.

