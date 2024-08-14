Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Is the new smartphone a genuine upgrade?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google held its Made by Google event 2024 on August 13, During the event, the tech gaint launched the Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds 2 Pro. The Pixel 9 series consists of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro is an upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro, which was released last year. In this comparison, we will assess the differences between the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro to help you decide if the new Pixel 9 Pro is worth purchasing.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Dimensions

The Pixel 9 Pro is slightly smaller and slimmer than the Pixel 8 Pro. It has a height of 152.8 mm, a width of 72 mm, and a thickness of 8.5 mm, while the Pixel 8 measures 162.6 mm in height, 76.5 mm in width, and 8.8 mm in thickness. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 silky matte back, and a polished metal frame, while the Pixel 8 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, edgeless Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 silky matte back, and a polished metal frame. Both phones have a fingerprint-resistant coating and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Display

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a smaller 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels, up to 2000 nits of HDR brightness, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels and lower peak brightness.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Battery

The Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, providing up to 100 hours of battery life using Extreme Battery Saver, surpassing the Pixel 8 Pro's 5,050mAh battery and 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Performance

The Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 8 Pro runs on the Google Tensor G3 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Camera

Both smartphones feature a 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and 48 MP telephoto lens. The Pixel 9 Pro also includes a 42 MP selfie camera with auto-focus, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 10.5 MP selfie camera with auto-focus. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro introduces a new 'Add Me' feature not available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Media and Audio

Both phones are equipped with stereo speakers, three microphones, noise suppression, and spatial audio.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Verdict

The Pixel 9 Pro starts at Rs 1,09,999 in India, while the Pixel 8 Pro is currently available for Rs 1,05,999. It is also available with a Rs 10,000 discount. Considering the smaller display, battery, and similar rear camera features, the Pixel 8 Pro remains a better choice for those considering a purchase.

