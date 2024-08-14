Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Are new upgrades worth investment?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8

At the Made by Google event 2024 on August 13, Google launched the Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds 2 Pro. The Pixel 9 series comprises the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 is an upgrade from the Pixel 8, which was released last year. Here, we will compare the Pixel 9 with the Pixel 8 and see if the new Pixel 9 is worth buying.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Dimension

The Pixel 9 is slightly bigger and slimmer than the Pixel 8, with a height of 152.8 mm, width of 72 mm, and a thickness of 8.5 mm. In comparison, the Pixel 8 measures 150.5 mm in height, 70.8 mm in width, and 8.9 mm in thickness.

In terms of material and durability, Pixel 9 gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 polished back with satin metal frame whereas Pixel 8 gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass and Edgeless Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back with matte metal frame.

In addition to this, both get fingerprint-resistant coating and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Display

The Pixel 9 features a larger 6.3-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution, up to 1,800 nits of HDR brightness, and up to 2,700 nits peak brightness, while the Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and lower peak brightness.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Battery

The Pixel 9 boasts a 4,700mAh battery with up to 100-hour battery life using Extreme Battery Saver, surpassing the Pixel 8's 4,575mAh battery and 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Performance

The Pixel 9 is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas the Pixel 8 runs on the Google Tensor G3 chipset with 12GB RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Camera

The Pixel 9's camera setup includes a 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.5 MP selfie camera with auto-focus, while the Pixel 8 features a 50 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.5 MP selfie camera without auto-focus. The Pixel 9 also introduces a new 'Add Me' feature not available on the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Media and audio

Both phones have stereo speakers, three microphones, noise suppression, and spatial audio.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Verdict

The Pixel 9 starts at Rs 79,999 in India, while the Pixel 8 is currently available for Rs 68,999. Considering the enhancements in display, battery, and camera, along with the new processor, the Pixel 9 seems like a worthwhile investment for an additional Rs 11,000.

