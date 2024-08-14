Google Pixel 8 Pro gets Rs 19,000 off on Flipkart after Pixel 9 Pro launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google launched its Google Pixel 9 series smartphone at its Made by Google event on August 13. During the event, the tech giant introduced four smartphones, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the release of these new smartphones, some older models of the Pixel lineup, such as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, have seen significant price cuts in India.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone was launched in the country in October last year. It is a premium smartphone known for its top-notch camera quality. If you're looking for a smartphone with a good camera, then consider buying this smartphone as it is currently available with a heavy discount on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 8 Pro discount on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is listed for Rs 1,06,999 on Flipkart, with an 8 percent discount, making it currently available for Rs 97,999. Additionally, interested buyers can avail an instant Rs 10,000 discount with an ICICI Bank credit card. This offer reduces the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 87,999.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels and lower peak brightness. It is equipped with a 5,050mAh battery and provides 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

The smartphone runs on the Google Tensor G3 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. In terms of cameras, it has a 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and 48 MP telephoto lens. The Pixel 8 Pro also boasts a 10.5 MP selfie camera with auto-focus.

In comparison to the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is still a better choice as the Pixel 9 Pro comes with a smaller display, battery, and similar rear camera features.

