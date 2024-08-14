Google Pixel 8 gets huge discount on Flipkart after Pixel 9 launch

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Pixel 8

Google has launched the highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series, which includes four smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the release of the new series, the price of the Google Pixel 8 has significantly dropped.

The Google Pixel 8 series was introduced by the company in October 2023. If you are interested in a camera-centric smartphone, the Pixel 8 is a great choice as Pixel smartphones are renowned for their top-notch camera quality. Following the launch of the new series, e-commerce website Flipkart is offering a substantial discount on the Pixel 8 smartphone.

Google Pixel 8 discount on Flipkart

You can now purchase the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 8 on Flipkart for just Rs 58,999, marking a 22 percent discount from its original price of Rs 75,999. Additionally, there are bank offers available, such as an instant Rs 4000 discount when purchasing with an ICICI Bank credit card. Furthermore, using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card will provide a 5 percent cashback offer.

Image Source : FLIPKARTGoogle Pixel 8 discount on Flipkart

Google Pixel 8 specifications

The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED panel display with a 120Hz HDR10+ refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset, the smartphone offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For photography, it boasts a 50+12 megapixel dual camera setup and a 10.5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is equipped with a 4575mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 9 features a larger 6.3-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution, up to 1,800 nits of HDR brightness, and up to 2,700 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery with up to 100-hour battery life using Extreme Battery Saver.

The Pixel 9's camera setup includes a 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.5 MP selfie camera with auto-focus, while the Pixel 8 features a 50 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.5 MP selfie camera without auto-focus.

