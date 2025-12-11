Google Pixel 10a features leaked ahead of expected 2026 launch Leaks have disclosed several features of the Google Pixel 10a, which is expected to launch soon in both the Indian and global markets. Specifications reportedly include a powerful 5,100mAh battery and a 48MP camera.

The launch of the Google Pixel 10a appears imminent. This mid-range phone from Google was recently spotted on a certification site, revealing several of its features. It will be an upgrade to the Google Pixel 9a, which was launched this year, and will be the most affordable model in the Pixel 10 series, which launched globally a few months ago.

The device is expected to come with powerful specifications, including a 5,100mAh battery and a 48MP main camera.

Google Pixel 10a: Leaked features and launch timeline

Information about the Google Pixel 10a was shared by the well-known tipster Evan Blass via his X handle, @evleaks. The device was recently seen in Verizon's certification lab, having received certification from the American telecom carrier.

According to the information, Google may launch the phone in early 2026. The tipster also revealed the main expected features of the upcoming device.

Google Pixel 10a: Expected specifications

The leaked report provides details on the display, battery, and camera units of the Pixel 10a. Many of its features will be similar to those of this year's Pixel 9a.

Display: The upcoming phone is anticipated to boast a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a flexible refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. It may also reach a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits.

Camera: It will come with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP main camera alongside a 13MP secondary camera. The rear camera may support a 119.7-degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, a 13MP camera is expected.

Performance and Storage: Google is likely to introduce the Pixel 10a, which may come with 8GB of memory and a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage space. The phone is expected to run on a new processor designed by Google, called the Tensor G4.

Battery and Connectivity: The listing indicates that the phone might come with a big battery that can last a long time, specifically 5,100mAh. It will also be able to connect to both 5G and regular 4G networks, allowing for fast internet access.

Design and Price:The design of the Pixel 10a will be quite similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. It is expected to be released with a starting price of $499, which is roughly around Rs 44,000.

